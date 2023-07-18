4th FW sets stage for combat air power during RT-23

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, is staged on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, during Razor Talon 23-1, July 25, 2023. RT-23 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise, focusing on executing interservice “hub and spoke” operations from several locations to improve interoperability and combat capabilities between the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and NATO military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

