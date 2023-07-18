tent buildup

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned with the 129th Force Support Flight, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, erect tents as part of their home station readiness training at Moffett Air Natioinal Guard Base, Calif., July 25, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7936375
|VIRIN:
|230725-Z-FO594-1123
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|14.51 MB
|Location:
|MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|15
