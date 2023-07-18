Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tent Buildup [Image 12 of 18]

    Tent Buildup

    MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned with the 129th Force Support Flight, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, erect tents as part of their home station readiness training at Moffett Air Natioinal Guard Base, Calif., July 25, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 7936369
    VIRIN: 230725-Z-FO594-1065
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tent Buildup [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup
    Tent Buildup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    129th Rescue Wing
    personnel specialist
    Force Support Flight
    tent buildup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT