AFPC | EFMP | 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training

Brig Gen Jefferson O'Donnell answering questions from the 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training participants.



Military Treatment Facility stakeholders from across the Air and Space Force gather with the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Central Cell in San Antonio, TX at the 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training.



The theme for the week is "Delivering Excellence" and the theme is identifying challenges and success in supporting EFMP families.

