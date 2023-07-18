Flight deck, 7th fleet, U.S. Navy, Sailors, TS23, TalismanSabre23

INDIAN OCEAN (July 26, 2023) Sailors lower ordnance onto a tow trolley on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23, in the Indian Ocean, July 26, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 Location: INDIAN OCEAN