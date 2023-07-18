Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD, DoD Leaders Host Tuskegee Airmen and Montford Point Marines [Image 8 of 12]

    DSD, DoD Leaders Host Tuskegee Airmen and Montford Point Marines

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown Jr. sit with Montford Point Marines retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ivor Griffin and retired U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Claude Leapole David, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 26, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 13:36
    Photo ID: 7935683
    VIRIN: 230726-D-PM193-1054
    Resolution: 7165x4777
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD, DoD Leaders Host Tuskegee Airmen and Montford Point Marines [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Montford Point Marines
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

