EDANG Visit to 110th Wing, Battle Creek, Mich – July 13, 2023

Mr. Devin L. Cate, executive director, Air National Guard, coins U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Bouwkamp, of the 110th Operations Support Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan National Guard, for exceptional performance at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Battle Creek, Michigan July 13, 2022. Bouwkamp was recognized for creating standardized scenario-based profile for evaluations, leading to a more accurate and streamlined program. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

