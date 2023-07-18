Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EDANG Visit to 110th Wing, Battle Creek, Mich – July 13, 2023

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Prince 

    Michigan National Guard

    Mr. Devin L. Cate, executive director, Air National Guard, coins U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Bouwkamp, of the 110th Operations Support Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan National Guard, for exceptional performance at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Battle Creek, Michigan July 13, 2022. Bouwkamp was recognized for creating standardized scenario-based profile for evaluations, leading to a more accurate and streamlined program. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

    This work, EDANG Visit to 110th Wing, Battle Creek, Mich – July 13, 2023, by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

