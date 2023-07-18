437th AEW redeploys

U.S. Air Force Airmen from 437th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to board a C-17 Globemaster III on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2023. The 437th AEW consisted of seven Allied and partner nations participating in Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, Air Mobility Command’s largest-ever iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

