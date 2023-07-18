U.S. Air Foce Tech. Sgt. Micheal Pearson, 521st Contingency Response Squadron contracting officer, directs Airman 1st Class Jasper Maclang, 321st CRS aerial porter, to move a pallet of equipment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2023. The Airmen participated in Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, which saw the deployment of Joint and international forces across a 3,000-mile area

spanning multiple countries in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 12:07 Photo ID: 7935539 VIRIN: 230723-F-BI574-1010 Resolution: 5171x3164 Size: 1.03 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 437th AEW redeploys [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.