437th AEW redeploys

U.S. Air Foce Tech. Sgt. Micheal Pearson, 521st Contingency Response Squadron contracting officer, directs Airman 1st Class Jasper Maclang, 321st CRS aerial porter, to move a pallet of equipment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2023. The Airmen participated in Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, which saw the deployment of Joint and international forces across a 3,000-mile area
spanning multiple countries in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
