    437th AEW redeploys [Image 1 of 3]

    437th AEW redeploys

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Foce Tech. Sgt. Micheal Pearson, 521st Contingency Response Squadron contracting officer, directs Airman 1st Class Jasper Maclang, 321st CRS aerial porter, to move a pallet of equipment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2023. The Airmen participated in Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, which saw the deployment of Joint and international forces across a 3,000-mile area
    spanning multiple countries in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 437th AEW redeploys [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition
    Mobility Guardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

