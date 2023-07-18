81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony

Airmen from the 81st Training Wing attend the 81st Training Wing Second Quarterly Award Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. The award ceremony highlighted the contributions Airmen and civilians have made to Keesler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)
