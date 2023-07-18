U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Moss, 81st Comptroller Squadron unit deployment manager, presents the recipients’ awards during the 81st Training Wing second quarter awards ceremony in the Robert's Consolidated Maintenance Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. The award ceremony gave recognition to Airmen and civilians who devoted their time to Keesler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 7935514 VIRIN: 230719-F-IE886-2053 Resolution: 6015x4014 Size: 16.24 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.