Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Moss, 81st Comptroller Squadron unit deployment manager, presents the recipients’ awards during the 81st Training Wing second quarter awards ceremony in the Robert's Consolidated Maintenance Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. The award ceremony gave recognition to Airmen and civilians who devoted their time to Keesler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 11:51
    Photo ID: 7935514
    VIRIN: 230719-F-IE886-2053
    Resolution: 6015x4014
    Size: 16.24 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony
    81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony
    81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony
    81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony
    81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony
    81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Keesler Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT