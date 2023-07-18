81st TRW hosts 2nd Quarterly Awards ceremony

Airmen from the 81st Training Wing clap for award winners in the Robert's Consolidated Maintenance Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. The award ceremony gave recognition to Airmen and civilians who devoted their time to Keesler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)
