    Adjutant General Briefed on MFGI Operations at Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    FORT RILEY, Kan. - Brig. Gen. Christopher S. Sandison (center left), deputy adjutant general, Arizona Army National Guard, receives a briefing from Leadership of 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West and 297th Regional Support Group of the Alaska Army National Guard on the operations and planning of current and upcoming Mobilization Exercises as well as Pershing Strike 2023 at the Mobilization and Reserve Support Branch at Fort Riley, Kansas.

    First Army
    First Army Division West

