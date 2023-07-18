Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helocast with U.S. and Mexican Forces [Image 5 of 6]

    Helocast with U.S. and Mexican Forces

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members from the Mexican navy marines participated in a multinational helicopter exercise near Georgetown, Guyana, July 24, 2023 during Tradewinds23. In this exercise, participants loaded with tactical equipment, were required to jump from an AS565 Panther helicopter from a height of five meters into the water. With this activity in TRADEWINDS 2023, the Mexican navy improves its capabilities, interoperability and security in the Caribbean region. (Mexican navy photo by Tte. Jennifer Sherezada)

    TW23
    Tradewinds23

