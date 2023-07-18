Helocast with U.S. and Mexican Forces

Service members from the Mexican navy marines participated in a multinational helicopter exercise near Georgetown, Guyana, July 24, 2023 during Tradewinds23. In this exercise, participants loaded with tactical equipment, were required to jump from an AS565 Panther helicopter from a height of five meters into the water. With this activity in TRADEWINDS 2023, the Mexican navy improves its capabilities, interoperability and security in the Caribbean region. (Mexican navy photo by Tte. Jennifer Sherezada)

Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 Location: GEORGETOWN, GY