    Team Shaw celebrates Independence Day at Freedom Fest 2023 [Image 9 of 12]

    Team Shaw celebrates Independence Day at Freedom Fest 2023

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force service members and their families shine cell phone flashlights during Freedom Fest at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 4, 2023. The festival included amusement rides, food trucks, a beer garden and live music from three country acts: Ryan Daniel, Lonestar and Gabby Barrett. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 09:23
    Photo ID: 7935126
    VIRIN: 230704-F-AM378-2181
    Resolution: 4528x2830
    Size: 662.09 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Shaw celebrates Independence Day at Freedom Fest 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    4th of july
    freedom fest
    team shaw
    20th FW

