U.S. Air Force service members and their families shine cell phone flashlights during Freedom Fest at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 4, 2023. The festival included amusement rides, food trucks, a beer garden and live music from three country acts: Ryan Daniel, Lonestar and Gabby Barrett. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 09:23
|Photo ID:
|7935126
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-AM378-2181
|Resolution:
|4528x2830
|Size:
|662.09 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Shaw celebrates Independence Day at Freedom Fest 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
