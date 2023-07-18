U.S. Air Force service members and their families shine cell phone flashlights during Freedom Fest at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 4, 2023. The festival included amusement rides, food trucks, a beer garden and live music from three country acts: Ryan Daniel, Lonestar and Gabby Barrett. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 09:23 Photo ID: 7935126 VIRIN: 230704-F-AM378-2181 Resolution: 4528x2830 Size: 662.09 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw celebrates Independence Day at Freedom Fest 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.