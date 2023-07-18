Team Shaw celebrates Independence Day at Freedom Fest 2023

U.S. Air Force service members and their families watch the live musical performances during Freedom Fest at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 4, 2023. 7,200 service members and their families attended the event, the highest turn out for the traveling festival over the holiday weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023
Location: SUMTER, SC, US