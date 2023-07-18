Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC G1 Manning Conference [Image 7 of 7]

    7ATC G1 Manning Conference

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Gregory Johnson, Adjutant General of Human Resources Command, gives opening remarks and participates in 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) G1 Manning Conference with Col. Stephen Marr, 7ATC Chief of Staff, and various unit G1 and S1 representatives at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 25, 2023. The conference allowed the participants to discuss manning and readiness strategies with Brig. Gen. Johnson. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 07:46
    Photo ID: 7934979
    VIRIN: 230725-A-MC970-1007
    Resolution: 4370x2458
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC G1 Manning Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    G1
    EUCOM
    HRC
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether

