Brig. Gen. Gregory Johnson, Adjutant General of Human Resources Command, gives opening remarks and participates in 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) G1 Manning Conference with Col. Stephen Marr, 7ATC Chief of Staff, and various unit G1 and S1 representatives at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 25, 2023. The conference allowed the participants to discuss manning and readiness strategies with Brig. Gen. Johnson. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

