    SECDEF Arrives in Papua New Guinea

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Joe Zadrozny (center), Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. U.S. Embassy Papua New Guinea and Elias Wohengu, Deputy Chief of Mission in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 27, 2023. Austin is the first ever sitting U.S. Secretary of Defense to visit the South Pacific island will be meeting with Prime Minister James Marape and Minister for Defence Win Bakri Daki during his visit. The leaders will discuss next steps following the recent signature of the U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), which reflects our partnership and our shared values as Pacific countries, the importance of ensuring the security and prosperity of the region, and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.(DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 05:37
    Photo ID: 7934946
    VIRIN: 230727-D-TT977-1017
    Resolution: 4069x2713
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 39

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Arrives in Papua New Guinea, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCA
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    secdefaustin
    Paupa New Guinea
    U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement

