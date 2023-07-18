SECDEF Arrives in Papua New Guinea

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Joe Zadrozny (center), Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. U.S. Embassy Papua New Guinea and Elias Wohengu, Deputy Chief of Mission in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 27, 2023. Austin is the first ever sitting U.S. Secretary of Defense to visit the South Pacific island will be meeting with Prime Minister James Marape and Minister for Defence Win Bakri Daki during his visit. The leaders will discuss next steps following the recent signature of the U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), which reflects our partnership and our shared values as Pacific countries, the importance of ensuring the security and prosperity of the region, and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.(DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

