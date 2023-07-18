Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet [Image 4 of 6]

    MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors and Marines to answer questions and listen to concerns during an all hands call while visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, in Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet [Image 6 of 6], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa
    warfighting competency
    professional and character development
    and quality of lifee

