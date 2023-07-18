230736-N-UB993-1001

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Chief Petty Officers after an all hands call while visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, in Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 04:31 Photo ID: 7934878 VIRIN: 230726-N-UB993-1001 Resolution: 5241x3487 Size: 2.72 MB Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet [Image 6 of 6], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.