USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise During Talisman Sabre 23

CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare an AH-1Z Cobra helicopter from Marine Medium Titltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) to participate in a combined joint live-fire exercise, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 23. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

