    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise During Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise During Talisman Sabre 23

    CORAL SEA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare an AH-1Z Cobra helicopter from Marine Medium Titltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) to participate in a combined joint live-fire exercise, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 23. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise During Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Ops
    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    Weapons
    TS23
    Talisman Sabre 23

