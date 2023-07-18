USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise During Talisman Sabre 23

CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) unload cargo in the ship’s well deck for a combined joint live-fire exercise, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 23. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

