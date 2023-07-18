Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise During Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise During Talisman Sabre 23

    CORAL SEA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) from Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 enters the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during amphibious operations for a combined joint live-fire exercise, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 23. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 03:47
    Photo ID: 7934849
    VIRIN: 230723-N-IO312-1111
    Resolution: 5401x3601
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise During Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    Weapons
    TS23
    Talisman Sabre 23

