    Humphreys performs multi-day installation emergency exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Richard Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    Two U.S. and one Korean Augmentee To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) military police officer stands guard at the Major General Seung-Kook Yoon Gate at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys during a multi-day exercise to train on emergency operations.

