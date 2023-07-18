Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia conducts Future Leadership Development Course [Image 1 of 3]

    Diego Garcia conducts Future Leadership Development Course

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-arms Senior Chief Christopher Tyner facilitates Future Leader Development Course July 26, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

