Diego garcia conducts Future Leadership Development Course

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-arms Senior Chief Christopher Tyner facilitates Future Leader Development Course July 26, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

Date Taken: 07.26.2023
Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO