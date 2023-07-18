JSDF Visits III MIG

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and members of the Japan Self-Defense Force pose for a photo after a brief on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023. During the brief, personnel discussed cyber defense capabilities and future opportunities to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance. Dedicating itself to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, III MIG fosters strong relationships with allies and partners, providing support to III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)

