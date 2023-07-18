JSDF Visits III MIG

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jeremy Kin, the company commander of Delta Company, 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, receives a coin from Japan Self-Defense Force Col. Takayuki Nishida, the commanding officer of Cyber Protection Unit on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023. During the brief, personnel discussed cyber defense capabilities and future opportunities to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance. Dedicating itself to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, III MIG fosters strong relationships with allies and partners, providing support to III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)

