    JSDF Visits III MIG [Image 5 of 11]

    JSDF Visits III MIG

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Martin, the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, presents a gift to Japan Self-Defense Force Col. Takayuki Nishida, the commanding officer of Cyber Protection Unit on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2023. During the brief personnel discussed cyber defense capabilities and future opportunities to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance. Dedicating itself to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, III MIG fosters strong relationships with allies and partners, providing support to III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)

