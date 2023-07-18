U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and a translator with the Japan Self-Defense Force communicate during a brief on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2023. During the brief personnel discussed cyber defense capabilities and future opportunities to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance. Dedicating itself to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, III MIG fosters strong relationships with allies and partners, providing support to III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|7934724
|VIRIN:
|230719-M-IS612-1089
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, JSDF Visits III MIG [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
