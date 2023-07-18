AFOSI activates new squadron in Yokota

Col. Benjamin Hatch, 6th Field Investigations Region commander, unveils a squadron guidon during the 9th Field Investigations Squadron activation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2023. Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen assumed command of the 9th FIS. The 9th FIS will be a central command point for all other Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) detachments in Japan, creating an additional layer of leadership to engage with higher headquarters and Government of Japan counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

