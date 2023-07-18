Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Comedy Night [Image 7 of 8]

    USO Comedy Night

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 21, 2023) - Comedian Iliza Shlesinger poses for a photo with two fans at the end of the United Service Organizations (USO) Comedy Night performance. The USO Comedy Night took place at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fleet Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 00:18
    Photo ID: 7934615
    VIRIN: 230721-N-BB059-1941
    Resolution: 6042x4032
    Size: 20.82 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
