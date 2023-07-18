YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 21, 2023) - Comedian Iliza Shlesinger poses for a photo with two fans at the end of the United Service Organizations (USO) Comedy Night performance. The USO Comedy Night took place at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fleet Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 00:18 Photo ID: 7934615 VIRIN: 230721-N-BB059-1941 Resolution: 6042x4032 Size: 20.82 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO Comedy Night [Image 8 of 8], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.