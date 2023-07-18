Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    199th Air Expeditionary Squadron executes operations in Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 4 of 4]

    199th Air Expeditionary Squadron executes operations in Talisman Sabre 23

    TINDAL, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Cabel, 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron low observable structural maintainer, and Airman First Class Melissa Ramiro, 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron crew chief, oversee the end of runway check during Talisman Sabre 23, Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia, July 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in warfighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 21:19
    This work, 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron executes operations in Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    AirPower
    RAAF
    AlliesandPartners
    TalismanSabre23
    199AES

