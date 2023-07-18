U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Cabel, 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron low observable structural maintainer, and Airman First Class Melissa Ramiro, 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron crew chief, oversee the end of runway check during Talisman Sabre 23, Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia, July 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in warfighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 21:19
|Photo ID:
|7934488
|VIRIN:
|230735-Z-RV808-1386
|Resolution:
|8080x5392
|Size:
|27.07 MB
|Location:
|TINDAL, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|9
This work, 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron executes operations in Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT