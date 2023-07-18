Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiian Raptors joins Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 3 of 3]

    Hawaiian Raptors joins Talisman Sabre 23

    TINDAL, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron, known as the Hawaiian Raptors, comprised of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons, conduct a foreign object debris check to clear the airfield of any rocks or debris which could cause damage to aircraft and injury of personnel during Talisman Sabre 23, Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise in Australia, demonstrating the combined U.S. and Australian capabilities to rapidly deploy and operate across multiple domains and a wide range of missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

