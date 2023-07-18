U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sergio Munoz, 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron safety technician, oversees preflight checks prior to aircraft launch during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in warfighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 20:55 Photo ID: 7934447 VIRIN: 230723-Z-RV808-7498 Resolution: 3754x2501 Size: 3.59 MB Location: TINDAL, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaiian Raptors joins Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.