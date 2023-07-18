Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaiian Raptors joins Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 1 of 3]

    Hawaiian Raptors joins Talisman Sabre 23

    TINDAL, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sergio Munoz, 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron safety technician, oversees preflight checks prior to aircraft launch during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in warfighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 7934447
    VIRIN: 230723-Z-RV808-7498
    Resolution: 3754x2501
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: TINDAL, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiian Raptors joins Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaiian Raptors joins Talisman Sabre 23
    Hawaiian Raptors joins Talisman Sabre 23
    Hawaiian Raptors joins Talisman Sabre 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    RAAF
    AlliesandPartners
    TS23
    talismansabre23
    199AES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT