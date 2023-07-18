Hot Fuel: VMFA-115 conducts hot fueling operations at Kadena AB during Northern Edge 23-2

U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 taxi the runway before taking off from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023 during Northern Edge (NE) 23-2. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 are participating in the joint, multidomain training exercise July 2-21, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

