    Hot Fuel: VMFA-115 conducts hot fueling operations at Kadena AB during Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 10]

    Hot Fuel: VMFA-115 conducts hot fueling operations at Kadena AB during Northern Edge 23-2

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Allen Peters, a plane captain with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115, signals to a pilot at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023 during Northern Edge (NE) 23-2. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 are participating in the joint, multidomain training exercise July 2-21, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

