Hot Fuel: VMFA-115 conducts hot fueling operations at Kadena AB during Northern Edge 23-2

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oscar Aguilar, a plane captain with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115, attaches a fuel hose to a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023 during Northern Edge (NE) 23-2. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 are participating in the joint, multidomain training exercise July 2-21, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)
|07.20.2023
|07.25.2023 21:16
|7934433
|230720-M-RY694-1016
|5307x3538
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|2
