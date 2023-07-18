Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Reece 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldier gives a movement brief to his company during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 25, 2023.

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kevin Reece)

