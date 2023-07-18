U.S. Army Soldier gives a movement brief to his company during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 25, 2023.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kevin Reece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 21:00 Photo ID: 7934424 VIRIN: 230725-A-AI667-1015 Resolution: 2718x4077 Size: 8.96 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Prepare To Move" [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kevin Reece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.