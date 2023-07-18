Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, don safety gear before a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 25, 2023. Recruits executed Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the pugil sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

