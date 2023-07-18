Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 19, 2023) Hospitalman Jocelyn Mendoza-Aceves, a medical assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Family Medicine Clinic, prepares to do a blood pressure test. Mendoza-Aceves, a native of Houston, Texas, says, "In my role, I collect information and try to provide the physician patients vitals and an overview of why they came in for their appointment." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).#FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    vitals
    medical assistant
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

