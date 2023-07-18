USACE inks agreement with city to manage dredged river sand

City of Wabasha, Minnesota, Mayor Emily Duran, left, and Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, commander, sign a partnership agreement during a ceremony at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha July 24. The city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, signed a Section 217 agreement for the management of dredged river sand removed from the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel. The agreement allows the city to help manage the sand while affording the Corps of Engineers the opportunity to focus more of their efforts on long-term planning and management of the Mississippi River. The agreement is also a win for the river by ensuring there is a place to store the river sand, which is a component of ensuring a safe, reliable navigation channel.

