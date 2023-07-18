Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE inks agreement with city to manage dredged river sand

    USACE inks agreement with city to manage dredged river sand

    WABASHA, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    City of Wabasha, Minnesota, Mayor Emily Duran, left, looks on as Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District commander, speaks during a signing ceremony at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha July 24. The city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District signed a Section 217 agreement for the management of dredged river sand removed from the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel. The agreement allows the city to help manage the sand while affording the Corps of Engineers the opportunity to focus more of their efforts on long-term planning and management of the Mississippi River. The agreement is also a win for the river by ensuring there is a place to store the river sand, which is a component of ensuring a safe, reliable navigation channel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 13:16
    Photo ID: 7933295
    VIRIN: 230724-A-LI073-1069
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.5 MB
    Location: WABASHA, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USACE inks agreement with city to manage dredged river sand [Image 9 of 9], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    dredging
    Mississippi River
    partnership
    Wabasha

