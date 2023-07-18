July's Outstanding Performer

U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Embry, a chaplain for the 302nd Airlift Wing is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for July at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 7, 2023. Embry has been in the Air Force for five years, covering the 302nd Airlift Wing at Peterson as a reservist. He has also been on active orders at Schriever SFB for two years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

