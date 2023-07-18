Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July's Outstanding Performer

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Embry, a chaplain for the 302nd Airlift Wing is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for July at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 7, 2023. Embry has been in the Air Force for five years, covering the 302nd Airlift Wing at Peterson as a reservist. He has also been on active orders at Schriever SFB for two years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    This work, July's Outstanding Performer, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

