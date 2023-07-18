NSWCPD’s LGBTQ + Allies Employee Resource Group Hosts Panel Discussion for Command’s Pride Month Celebration

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) (from left to right) Corporate Communications Division Head Scott Harris, Machinery Silencing Research and Development (R&D) Branch Manager Michael Grady, Mechanical Engineer Monica Huang, Software Service Agent J.J. Garcia, Mechanical Engineer Tania Teissonniere-Almodovar, and Engineering Manager Steve Ellner participate in a panel discussion hosted by NSWCPD’s Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer + Allies Employee Resource Group (LGBTQ+A ERG) about subjects pertaining to the LGBTQ community during NSWCPD’s Pride Month celebration on June 22, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Scaringi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 Photo ID: 7933066