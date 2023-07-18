Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD’s LGBTQ + Allies Employee Resource Group Hosts Panel Discussion for Command’s Pride Month Celebration [Image 1 of 2]

    NSWCPD’s LGBTQ + Allies Employee Resource Group Hosts Panel Discussion for Command’s Pride Month Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Phil Scaringi 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) (from left to right) Corporate Communications Division Head Scott Harris, Machinery Silencing Research and Development (R&D) Branch Manager Michael Grady, Mechanical Engineer Monica Huang, Software Service Agent J.J. Garcia, Mechanical Engineer Tania Teissonniere-Almodovar, and Engineering Manager Steve Ellner participate in a panel discussion hosted by NSWCPD’s Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer + Allies Employee Resource Group (LGBTQ+A ERG) about subjects pertaining to the LGBTQ community during NSWCPD’s Pride Month celebration on June 22, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Scaringi/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 12:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD’s LGBTQ + Allies Employee Resource Group Hosts Panel Discussion for Command’s Pride Month Celebration [Image 2 of 2], by Phil Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    Pride Month
    LGBTQ
    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

