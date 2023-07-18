Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldier teaches public affairs class to Guyana Defense Force service members

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders teaches a public affairs class to Guyana Defense Force (GDF) service members at Georgetown, Guyana, July 20, 2023. This class was part of TRADEWINDS23, which is a U.S. Army Southern Command-led multinational exercise designed to build partnership with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Trevor Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 11:47
    Photo ID: 7932996
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-CL987-2266
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldier teaches public affairs class to Guyana Defense Force service members, by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guyana Defense Force
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23

