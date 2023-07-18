U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders teaches a public affairs class to Guyana Defense Force (GDF) service members at Georgetown, Guyana, July 20, 2023. This class was part of TRADEWINDS23, which is a U.S. Army Southern Command-led multinational exercise designed to build partnership with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Trevor Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 11:47 Photo ID: 7932996 VIRIN: 230720-Z-CL987-2266 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.4 MB Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldier teaches public affairs class to Guyana Defense Force service members, by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.