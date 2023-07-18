U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders teaches a public affairs class to Guyana Defense Force (GDF) service members at Georgetown, Guyana, July 20, 2023. This class was part of TRADEWINDS23, which is a U.S. Army Southern Command-led multinational exercise designed to build partnership with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Trevor Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 11:47
|Photo ID:
|7932996
|VIRIN:
|230720-Z-CL987-2266
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldier teaches public affairs class to Guyana Defense Force service members, by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT