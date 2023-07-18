USS Bataan ABFs working

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Ebenezer Hotor retrieves a fuel filter sample while standing watch in the ship’s aft jet propulsion-5 pump room aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). USS Bataan, along with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the Harper’s Ferry class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

