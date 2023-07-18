Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan ABFs working [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Bataan ABFs working

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Giancarlo Davila performs a purifier pre-check while standing watch in the ship’s aft jet propulsion-5 pump room aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). USS Bataan, along with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the Harper’s Ferry class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 7932816
    VIRIN: 230723-N-AG075-1008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan ABFs working [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alisha Gleason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bataan ABFs working
    USS Bataan ABFs working
    USS Bataan ABFs working
    USS Bataan ABFs working
    USS Bataan Sailors Pose for Photo
    USS Bataan Sailors Pose for Photo
    USS Bataan Sailors Pose for Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class
    ABF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT