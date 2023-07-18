Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Off to Start a New Journey [Image 20 of 24]

    Off to Start a New Journey

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, march to the Peatross Parade Deck in their Dress Blues aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, SC, July 21, 2023. These Marines have spent 13 weeks working on close-order drill, marksmanship, and traditions of the Marine Corps (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

    This work, Off to Start a New Journey [Image 24 of 24], by PFC Casey Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Graduation
    Family
    Dog
    Band
    PI
    ERR

