USARCENT Autonomous Vehicle Demonstration in Kuwait

Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, and Kuwait Army Col. Fahad A. Buresli, Kuwait Land Forces, pose with Soldiers and civilians during the USARCENT autonomous vehicle demonstration at Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 25, 2023. USARCENT tested three autonomous vehicles during sustainment operations in Kuwait to gather as much information about the systems as possible. The autonomous systems are currently installed on Palletized Load Systems, or PLSs, assigned to the 371st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

