    USARCENT Autonomous Vehicle Demonstration in Kuwait

    USARCENT Autonomous Vehicle Demonstration in Kuwait

    UDAIRI RANGE COMPLEX, KUWAIT

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, and Kuwait Army Col. Fahad A. Buresli, Kuwait Land Forces, pose with Soldiers and civilians during the USARCENT autonomous vehicle demonstration at Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 25, 2023. USARCENT tested three autonomous vehicles during sustainment operations in Kuwait to gather as much information about the systems as possible. The autonomous systems are currently installed on Palletized Load Systems, or PLSs, assigned to the 371st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 07:13
    Photo ID: 7932533
    VIRIN: 230725-D-VN697-3413
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE COMPLEX, KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Autonomous Vehicle Demonstration in Kuwait, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pls
    technology
    innovation
    autonomous vehicle
    USRACENT

